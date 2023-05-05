BrightSphere Investment Group (BSIG) Declares $0.01 Dividend

BrightSphere Investment Group said on May 4, 2023 that its board of directors declared a regular quarterly dividend of $0.01 per share ($0.04 annualized). Previously, the company paid $0.01 per share.

Shares must be purchased before the ex-div date of June 15, 2023 to qualify for the dividend. Shareholders of record as of June 16, 2023 will receive the payment on June 30, 2023.

At the current share price of $22.11 / share, the stock's dividend yield is 0.18%.

Looking back five years and taking a sample every week, the average dividend yield has been 1.66%, the lowest has been 0.13%, and the highest has been 8.55%. The standard deviation of yields is 1.89 (n=237).

The current dividend yield is 0.78 standard deviations below the historical average.

Additionally, the company's dividend payout ratio is 0.02. The payout ratio tells us how much of a company's income is paid out in dividends. A payout ratio of one (1.0) means 100% of the company's income is paid in a dividend. A payout ratio greater than one means the company is dipping into savings in order to maintain its dividend - not a healthy situation. Companies with few growth prospects are expected to pay out most of their income in dividends, which typically means a payout ratio between 0.5 and 1.0. Companies with good growth prospects are expected to retain some earnings in order to invest in those growth prospects, which translates to a payout ratio of zero to 0.5.

The company's 3-Year dividend growth rate is -0.90%.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 383 funds or institutions reporting positions in BrightSphere Investment Group. This is an increase of 4 owner(s) or 1.06% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to BSIG is 0.17%, an increase of 47.94%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 1.44% to 47,589K shares. The put/call ratio of BSIG is 0.01, indicating a bullish outlook.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 12.26% Upside

As of April 24, 2023, the average one-year price target for BrightSphere Investment Group is 24.82. The forecasts range from a low of 22.22 to a high of $28.35. The average price target represents an increase of 12.26% from its latest reported closing price of 22.11.

The projected annual revenue for BrightSphere Investment Group is 373MM, a decrease of 10.56%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 1.51.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Paulson holds 8,950K shares representing 21.59% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

IJR - iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF holds 2,395K shares representing 5.78% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,370K shares, representing an increase of 1.07%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in BSIG by 26.92% over the last quarter.

FSCRX - Fidelity Small Cap Discovery Fund holds 2,072K shares representing 5.00% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,000K shares, representing an increase of 3.46%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in BSIG by 22.60% over the last quarter.

Empyrean Capital Partners holds 1,881K shares representing 4.54% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Azora Capital holds 1,453K shares representing 3.50% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,094K shares, representing an increase of 24.74%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in BSIG by 86.73% over the last quarter.

BrightSphere Investment Group Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

BrightSphere is a diversified, global asset management company with approximately $157 billion of assets under management as of December 31, 2020. Through its five world-class investment management Affiliates, BrightSphere offers sophisticated investors access to a wide array of leading quantitative and solutions-based, private and public market alternative, and liquid alpha strategies designed to meet a range of risk and return objectives.

