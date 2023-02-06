BrightSphere Investment Group (BSIG) Declares $0.01 Dividend

BrightSphere Investment Group said on February 2, 2023 that its board of directors declared a regular quarterly dividend of $0.01 per share ($0.04 annualized). Shareholders of record as of March 16, 2023 will receive the payment on March 31, 2023. Previously, the company paid $0.01 per share.

At the current share price of $25.77 / share, the stock's dividend yield is 0.16%. Looking back five years and taking a sample every week, the average dividend yield has been 1.77%, the lowest has been 0.13%, and the highest has been 8.55%. The standard deviation of yields is 1.86 (n=236).

The current dividend yield is 0.87 standard deviations below the historical average.

Additionally, the company's dividend payout ratio is 0.02. The payout ratio tells us how much of a company's income is paid out in dividends. A payout ratio of one (1.0) means 100% of the company's income is paid in a dividend. A payout ratio greater than one means the company is dipping into savings in order to maintain its dividend - not a healthy situation. Companies with few growth prospects are expected to pay out most of their income in dividends, which typically means a payout ratio between 0.5 and 1.0. Companies with good growth prospects are expected to retain some earnings in order to invest in those growth prospects, which translates to a payout ratio of zero to 0.5.

The company's 3-Year dividend growth rate is -0.90%.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 16.88% Downside

As of February 6, 2023, the average one-year price target for BrightSphere Investment Group is $21.42. The forecasts range from a low of $19.19 to a high of $24.15. The average price target represents a decrease of 16.88% from its latest reported closing price of $25.77.

The projected annual revenue for BrightSphere Investment Group is $373MM, a decrease of 17.63%. The projected annual EPS is $1.51, a decrease of 32.01%.

Fund Sentiment

There are 384 funds or institutions reporting positions in BrightSphere Investment Group. This is a decrease of 10 owner(s) or 2.54%.

Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to US:BSIG is 0.1223%, a decrease of 6.8600%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 2.93% to 48,633K shares.

What are large shareholders doing?

Paulson & holds 8,950,121 shares representing 21.60% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

IJR - iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF holds 2,369,545 shares representing 5.72% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,257,001 shares, representing an increase of 4.75%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in BSIG by 11.79% over the last quarter.

FSCRX - Fidelity Small Cap Discovery Fund holds 2,000,000 shares representing 4.83% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Empyrean Capital Partners holds 1,880,634 shares representing 4.54% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

William Blair Investment Management holds 1,342,800 shares representing 3.24% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,367,126 shares, representing a decrease of 1.81%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in BSIG by 13.28% over the last quarter.

BrightSphere Investment Group Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

BrightSphere is a diversified, global asset management company with approximately $157 billion of assets under management as of December 31, 2020. Through its five world-class investment management Affiliates, BrightSphere offers sophisticated investors access to a wide array of leading quantitative and solutions-based, private and public market alternative, and liquid alpha strategies designed to meet a range of risk and return objectives.

