BrightSphere Investment Climbs 6%

(RTTNews) - BrightSphere Investment Group Inc. (BSIG) shares are adding more than 6 percent on Thursday morning trade. There were no corporate news today to influence the stock movement.

Currently, shares are at $16.89, up 6.46 percent from the previous close of $15.86 on a volume of 399,165. For the 52-week period, the shares have traded in a range of $14.73-$31.17 on average volume of 247,053.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.