Brighton Pier CEO Buys Company Shares

The Brighton Pier (GB:PIER) has released an update.

Anne Ackord, CEO of The Brighton Pier Group PLC, has demonstrated confidence in the company by purchasing 10,821 ordinary shares at a price of 45.38p each. This transaction, detailed in accordance with the UK Market Abuse Regulation, indicates a positive signal to the market about the leisure and entertainment business’s outlook. The purchase took place on May 29, 2024, and was conducted on the AIMX trading platform.

