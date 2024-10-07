BrightNight Announces Closing Of Equity Investment From Goldman Sachs Alternatives

(RTTNews) - BrightNight announced the successful closing of a $440 million strategic equity investment from Goldman Sachs Alternatives. The company said the investment, together with existing capital commitments from institutional investors, is expected to fully fund five-year business plan and advance the execution of its 31-gigawatt renewable power project portfolio.

Also, BrightNight announced the upsize of its corporate credit facility initially announced earlier in the current year from $375 million to $400 million. The credit facility is structured as a Green Loan.

BrightNight is a renewable integrated power company designed to provide utility, commercial, and industrial customers with clean, dispatchable renewable power solutions.

