Brightline Dumps $20 Million in Eos Energy Amid Staggering 117% Stock Surge

Key Points

Brightline Capital Management exited its entire EOSE stake in the fourth quarter.

The firm sold 1,754,000 shares worth about $19.98 million.

EOSE was previously 8.19% of the fund’s AUM as of the prior quarter, making this a notable exit.

On February 13, 2026, Brightline Capital Management, LLC reported selling out its entire position in Eos Energy Enterprises (NASDAQ:EOSE), divesting 1,754,000 shares in a transaction estimated at $19.98 million.

What happened

According to a SEC filing dated February 13, 2026, Brightline Capital Management, LLC sold its entire holding in Eos Energy Enterprises (NASDAQ:EOSE), disposing of 1,754,000 shares. The quarter-end position value dropped by $19.98 million.

What else to know

Top holdings after the filing: NASDAQ: VSAT: $72.16 million (29.2% of AUM) NYSE: AMTM: $40.37 million (16.3% of AUM) NYSE: CSTM: $34.72 million (14.0% of AUM) NYSE: DAN: $27.23 million (11.0% of AUM) NYSE: FLR: $22.15 million (9.0% of AUM)

As of February 12, 2026, shares of EOSE were priced at $10.79, up 117.1% over the past year and outperforming the S&P 500 by 104.2 percentage points.

Company overview

Metric Value Price (as of market close 2026-02-12) $10.79 Market Capitalization $3 billion Revenue (TTM) $63.46 million Net Income (TTM) ($1.12 billion)

Company snapshot

Eos Energy Enterprises designs and manufactures stationary battery storage solutions, primarily the Eos Znyth DC battery system, targeting grid-scale energy storage applications.

The company generates revenue by providing battery systems and related services to utility, commercial, industrial, and renewable energy sectors.

It serves utilities, commercial and industrial operators, and renewable energy developers seeking scalable, long-duration energy storage solutions.

Eos Energy Enterprises, Inc. is a leading provider of grid-scale battery storage systems, leveraging proprietary zinc-based technology to address the needs of large-scale energy storage. With a focus on innovative, long-duration storage solutions, Eos Energy aims to support the transition to renewable energy by enabling reliable, flexible power delivery for utilities and large energy users. Its competitive edge lies in its differentiated battery chemistry and its ability to serve a broad range of customers in the evolving energy landscape.

What this transaction means for investors

Big winners sometimes force very hard decisions, and when a position doubles in a year, trimming or exiting can say more about portfolio construction than conviction.



Eos recently posted its highest quarterly revenue ever at $30.5 million, double the prior quarter and nearly 35 times the year-ago period. Management reaffirmed full-year revenue guidance of $150 million to $160 million and expanded its commercial pipeline to $22.6 billion with $644.4 million in backlog. That is real momentum.



But the income statement still tells a tougher story. Third-quarter gross loss totaled $33.9 million, and adjusted EBITDA remained negative at $52.7 million. Against that backdrop, a $19.98 million exit after a 117% one-year rally looks like discipline. The remaining portfolio skews toward industrials, materials, and infrastructure names, suggesting a preference for cash-generating cyclicals over capital-intensive energy storage bets.



Long-term investors should focus less on the trade and more on execution. If Eos converts backlog into profitable growth, the story compounds. If not, volatility will stay part of the package.

Should you buy stock in Eos Energy Enterprises right now?

Before you buy stock in Eos Energy Enterprises, consider this:

Jonathan Ponciano has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has positions in and recommends Amentum. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

