Brightline Bails on Tutor Perini After a Huge Rally: Should Investors Follow?

Key Points

Sold 705,000 shares, decreasing position value by $32.98 million

Post-trade stake: 0 shares, valued at $0

The position previously accounted for 14.2% of fund AUM as of the prior quarter

Brightline Capital Management, LLC recently disclosed it sold its entire stake in Tutor Perini, exiting 705,000 shares for an estimated $32.98 million.

What happened

Brightline Capital Management, LLC disclosed in a U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) Form 13F filing dated November 13, 2025, that it sold its entire position in Tutor Perini (NYSE:TPC). The fund’s stake declined from 705,000 shares at the end of the prior quarter to zero as of September 30, 2025. The estimated transaction value, based on the average share price for the quarter, was $32,979,900.

What else to know

Brightline sold out of Tutor Perini, reducing its position from 14.2% of reportable assets to zero.

Top holdings after the filing:

VSAT: $59.7 million (24.4% of AUM)

SEI: $40.1 million (16.4% of AUM)

AMTM: $28.7 million (11.8% of AUM)

CSTM: $24.2 million (9.9% of AUM)

FLR: $22.9 million (9.4% of AUM)

As of November 14, 2025, shares of Tutor Perini were priced at $59.64, 146.5% year-to-date, outperforming the S&P 500 by 132 percentage points during the same period.

Company Overview

Metric Value Price (as of November 14, 2025) $59.64 YTD Performance 146.5% Dividend Yield N/A

Company Snapshot

Tutor Perini is a leading construction and engineering firm with a broad portfolio spanning civil infrastructure, building, and specialty contracting.

Provides general contracting, construction management, and design-build services across civil, building, and specialty contractor segments, including infrastructure, transportation, healthcare, and industrial projects.

Generates revenue primarily through large-scale public works and private construction projects, leveraging expertise in project management, self-performed construction, and specialty systems installation.

Serves a diversified customer base of public agencies and private sector clients worldwide.

Foolish take

Brightline’s full exit from Tutor Perini is certainly noteworthy, especially since the stock has rebounded so sharply this year. With shares up more than 146% year-to-date, the firm may have simply locked in significant gains after a powerful run—a common move for funds that prioritize rotation or rebalancing based on position size. Tutor Perini has always been connected to large, complex infrastructure and specialty construction projects, and its results can swing significantly based on contract timing, execution risks, and working capital needs.

For individual investors, the more interesting story is the company’s operational momentum. A strong year doesn’t wipe away the historical volatility that’s naturally built into big civil projects, but it does reinforce how leveraged it can be to periods of heightened infrastructure spending. Brightline’s sale doesn’t actually change the underlying business, though it does highlight how sensitive construction firms can be to sentiment shifts. Long-term investors should keep focused on backlog strength and margin execution.

Glossary

Assets Under Management (AUM): The total market value of investments managed by a fund or investment firm.

Form 13F: A quarterly report filed by institutional investment managers to disclose their equity holdings.

Reportable Assets: Investment holdings that must be disclosed in regulatory filings, such as Form 13F, by institutional managers.

Stake: The amount of ownership or shares held in a company by an investor or fund.

Exited Position: When an investor or fund sells all its holdings in a particular security, reducing its stake to zero.

Quarterly Average Prices: The average price of a security over a specific quarter, used for estimating transaction values.

Outperforming: Achieving a higher return or growth rate compared to a benchmark, such as the S&P 500.

General Contracting: Overseeing and managing construction projects, including hiring subcontractors and coordinating all aspects of the build.

Construction Management: The process of planning, coordinating, and controlling a construction project from start to finish.

Design-Build Services: A project delivery method where design and construction services are contracted by a single entity.

Self-Performed Construction: Work completed directly by a company's own employees, rather than subcontracted to others.

TTM: The 12-month period ending with the most recent quarterly report.

