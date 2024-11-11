News & Insights

Brightlight Capital Increases Stake in Omni Bridgeway

November 11, 2024 — 09:12 pm EST

Omni Bridgeway (AU:OBL) has released an update.

Brightlight Capital Partners LP has increased its stake in Omni Bridgeway Ltd, boosting its voting power from 7.75% to 8.89% through a series of on-market purchases. This move signifies Brightlight Capital’s growing influence and interest in the financial services firm, potentially impacting its strategic direction.

