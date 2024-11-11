Brightlight Capital Increases Stake in Omni Bridgeway

Omni Bridgeway (AU:OBL) has released an update.
Brightlight Capital Partners LP has increased its stake in Omni Bridgeway Ltd, boosting its voting power from 7.75% to 8.89% through a series of on-market purchases. This move signifies Brightlight Capital’s growing influence and interest in the financial services firm, potentially impacting its strategic direction.
