Brightlight Capital Cuts Hilton Grand Vacations Stake to $13.6 Million

Key Points

Brightlight Capital Management Lp sold 79,500 shares of Hilton Grand Vacations (HGV)

Quarter-end position value declined by $2.43 million, reflecting both the share sale and stock price movement

Transaction represented a 2.4% change in the fund’s 13F assets under management

Post-sale stake: 303,200 shares valued at $13.57 million

Position now represents 9.65% of fund AUM, which places it outside the fund's top five holdings

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What happened

According to a recent SEC filing dated February 17, 2026, Brightlight Capital Management Lp reduced its stake in Hilton Grand Vacations (NYSE:HGV), by 79,500 shares. The fund’s quarter-end position value decreased by $2.43 million, a figure that includes both trading activity and share price changes.

What else to know

This transaction resulted in a post-sale stake representing 9.65% of 13F assets under management.

Top holdings after the filing:

NYSE:CVNA: $39.16 million (27.8% of AUM)

NASDAQ:KSPI: $33.75 million (24.0% of AUM)

NYSE:ARCO: $25.45 million (18.1% of AUM)

NASDAQ:SFD: $10.07 million (7.2% of AUM)

NASDAQ:MLCO: $8.10 million (5.8% of AUM)

As of February 13, 2026, shares were priced at $46.22, up 9.3% over the past year and underperformed the S&P 500 by 2.5 percentage points.

Company overview

Metric Value Price (as of market close February 13, 2026) $46.22 Market capitalization $3.44 billion Revenue (TTM) $4.51 billion Net income (TTM) $81 million

Company snapshot

Hilton Grand Vacations Inc. develops, markets, sells, and manages vacation ownership resorts and points-based vacation clubs primarily under the Hilton Grand Vacations brand. Its affiliation with the Hilton brand and broad property portfolio provide a competitive advantage in the leisure and hospitality sector.

Hilton Grand Vacations operates at scale with a diversified revenue stream centered on vacation ownership and resort management. The company's integrated model leverages both real estate sales and recurring fees from club memberships and resort operations.

The company generates revenue through real estate sales, financing of timeshare purchases, resort operations, club management, and rental of inventory available through ownership exchanges.

Its primary customers are individuals and families seeking vacation ownership opportunities, with a membership base of approximately 333,000 members across its club programs.

What this transaction means for investors

Hilton Grand Vacations uses a vacation ownership model that generates revenue through timeshare sales and ongoing monetization of its owner base. Unlike traditional hotel operators that focus on occupancy and room rates, HGV relies on new-owner sales, financed receivables, and recurring revenue from resort operations and club management.

The company’s performance depends primarily on vacation ownership sales, which are influenced by consumer demand and conversion rates, and secondarily on financing income from those sales. By financing purchases directly, Hilton Grand Vacations gains an income stream but also faces exposure to consumer credit risk. Revenue from resort operations and club management provides stability, though it does not eliminate the cyclical nature of new sales.

For investors, Hilton Grand Vacations offers a hybrid model where recurring revenue provides some stability, but earnings remain closely tied to new sales and credit performance. Strong travel demand and consumer spending can boost results, while weaker demand or deteriorating credit conditions may reduce sales and profitability. The key question is whether consistent resort and club income can offset the volatility of timeshare sales and financing.

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Eric Trie has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has positions in and recommends Joint Stock Kaspi.kz. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.