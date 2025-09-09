Brighthouse Financial's Preferred Stock, Series A Shares Cross 9% Yield Mark

In trading on Tuesday, shares of Brighthouse Financial Inc's 6.600% Non-Cumulative Preferred Stock, Series A (Symbol: BHFAP) were yielding above the 9% mark based on its quarterly dividend (annualized to $1.65), with shares changing hands as low as $17.78 on the day. This compares to an average yield of 7.86% in the "Life & Health Insurance" preferred stock category, according to Preferred Stock Channel
. As of last close, BHFAP was trading at a 25.40% discount to its liquidation preference amount, versus the average discount of 23.47% in the "Life & Health Insurance" category. Investors should keep in mind that the shares are not cumulative
, meaning that in the event of a missed payment, the company does not have to pay the balance of missed dividends to preferred shareholders before resuming a common dividend.
Below is a dividend history chart for BHFAP, showing historical dividend payments on Brighthouse Financial Inc's 6.600% Non-Cumulative Preferred Stock, Series A:
In Tuesday trading, Brighthouse Financial Inc's 6.600% Non-Cumulative Preferred Stock, Series A (Symbol: BHFAP) is currently down about 4% on the day, while the common shares (Symbol: BHF) are up about 10.4%.
