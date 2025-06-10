Brighthouse Financial's Preferred Stock, Series A Shares Cross 8% Yield Mark

In trading on Tuesday, shares of Brighthouse Financial Inc's 6.600% Non-Cumulative Preferred Stock, Series A (Symbol: BHFAP) were yielding above the 8% mark based on its quarterly dividend (annualized to $1.65), with shares changing hands as low as $20.40 on the day. This compares to an average yield of 7.43% in the "Life & Health Insurance" preferred stock category, according to Preferred Stock Channel . As of last close, BHFAP was trading at a 15.12% discount to its liquidation preference amount, versus the average discount of 20.42% in the "Life & Health Insurance" category. Investors should keep in mind that the shares are not, meaning that in the event of a missed payment, the company does not have to pay the balance of missed dividends to preferred shareholders before resuming a common dividend.

Below is a dividend history chart for BHFAP, showing historical dividend payments on Brighthouse Financial Inc's 6.600% Non-Cumulative Preferred Stock, Series A:

In Tuesday trading, Brighthouse Financial Inc's 6.600% Non-Cumulative Preferred Stock, Series A (Symbol: BHFAP) is currently off about 1.5% on the day, while the common shares (Symbol: BHF) are off about 1.1%.

