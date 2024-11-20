News & Insights

Markets
BHFAP

Brighthouse Financial's Preferred Stock, Series A Crosses Above 7% Yield Territory

November 20, 2024 — 02:21 pm EST

Written by BNK Invest for BNK Invest ->

In trading on Wednesday, shares of Brighthouse Financial Inc's 6.600% Non-Cumulative Preferred Stock, Series A (Symbol: BHFAP) were yielding above the 7% mark based on its quarterly dividend (annualized to $1.65), with shares changing hands as low as $23.26 on the day. This compares to an average yield of 6.79% in the "Life & Health Insurance" preferred stock category, according to Preferred Stock Channel. As of last close, BHFAP was trading at a 5.08% discount to its liquidation preference amount, versus the average discount of 13.03% in the "Life & Health Insurance" category. Investors should keep in mind that the shares are not cumulative, meaning that in the event of a missed payment, the company does not have to pay the balance of missed dividends to preferred shareholders before resuming a common dividend.

Performance Comparison Chart

Below is a dividend history chart for BHFAP, showing historical dividend payments on Brighthouse Financial Inc's 6.600% Non-Cumulative Preferred Stock, Series A:

BHFAP+Dividend+History+Chart

In Wednesday trading, Brighthouse Financial Inc's 6.600% Non-Cumulative Preferred Stock, Series A (Symbol: BHFAP) is currently down about 2% on the day, while the common shares (Symbol: BHF) are down about 0.8%.

Click here to find out the 50 highest yielding preferreds »

Also see:
 MHR Historical Stock Prices
 CBD shares outstanding history
 Top Ten Hedge Funds Holding CNCE

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

MarketsStocksFixed Income
BNK Invest
BNK Invest Inc. provides investment services and information. BNK Invest owns and operates a market news family of websites including DividendChannel, ETFChannel, StockOptionsChannel, and others, which make up an investor community featuring stock message boards, ratings, research, and strategies. BNK Invest caters to investing firms and individual investors internationally.
MHR Historical Stock Prices -> CBD shares outstanding history -> Top Ten Hedge Funds Holding CNCE -> More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

BHFAP
BHF

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.