Brighthouse Financial's Preferred Stock, Series A Crosses Above 10.5% Yield Territory

In trading on Monday, shares of Brighthouse Financial Inc's 6.600% Non-Cumulative Preferred Stock, Series A (Symbol: BHFAP) were yielding above the 10.5% mark based on its quarterly dividend (annualized to $1.65), with shares changing hands as low as $15.52 on the day. This compares to an average yield of 9.02% in the "Life & Health Insurance" preferred stock category, according to Preferred Stock Channel. As of last close, BHFAP was trading at a 35.88% discount to its liquidation preference amount, versus the average discount of 31.98% in the "Life & Health Insurance" category. Investors should keep in mind that the shares are not cumulative, meaning that in the event of a missed payment, the company does not have to pay the balance of missed dividends to preferred shareholders before resuming a common dividend.

The chart below shows the one year performance of BHFAP shares, versus BHF:

Below is a dividend history chart for BHFAP, showing historical dividend payments on Brighthouse Financial Inc's 6.600% Non-Cumulative Preferred Stock, Series A:

In Monday trading, Brighthouse Financial Inc's 6.600% Non-Cumulative Preferred Stock, Series A (Symbol: BHFAP) is currently down about 2.9% on the day, while the common shares (Symbol: BHF) are up about 0.1%.

