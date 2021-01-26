Brighthouse Financial's Preferred Stock, Series A Shares Cross 6% Yield Mark

In trading on Tuesday, shares of Brighthouse Financial Inc's 6.600% Non-Cumulative Preferred Stock, Series A (Symbol: BHFAP) were yielding above the 6% mark based on its quarterly dividend (annualized to $1.65), with shares changing hands as low as $27.46 on the day. As of last close, BHFAP was trading at a 10.32% premium to its liquidation preference amount, versus the average premium of 6.64% in the "Life & Health Insurance" category. Investors should keep in mind that the shares are not cumulative, meaning that in the event of a missed payment, the company does not have to pay the balance of missed dividends to preferred shareholders before resuming a common dividend.

The chart below shows the one year performance of BHFAP shares, versus BHF:

Below is a dividend history chart for BHFAP, showing historical dividend payments on Brighthouse Financial Inc's 6.600% Non-Cumulative Preferred Stock, Series A:

In Tuesday trading, Brighthouse Financial Inc's 6.600% Non-Cumulative Preferred Stock, Series A (Symbol: BHFAP) is currently down about 0.1% on the day, while the common shares (Symbol: BHF) are off about 2.3%.

