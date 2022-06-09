Markets
BHFAP

Brighthouse Financial's Preferred Stock, Series A Crosses Above 6.5% Yield Territory

Contributor
BNK Invest BNK Invest
Published

In trading on Thursday, shares of Brighthouse Financial Inc's 6.600% Non-Cumulative Preferred Stock, Series A (Symbol: BHFAP) were yielding above the 6.5% mark based on its quarterly dividend (annualized to $1.65), with shares changing hands as low as $25.06 on the day. This compares to an average yield of 6.14% in the "Life & Health Insurance" preferred stock category, according to Preferred Stock Channel. As of last close, BHFAP was trading at a 2.48% premium to its liquidation preference amount, versus the average premium of 0.83% in the "Life & Health Insurance" category. Investors should keep in mind that the shares are not cumulative, meaning that in the event of a missed payment, the company does not have to pay the balance of missed dividends to preferred shareholders before resuming a common dividend.

The chart below shows the one year performance of BHFAP shares, versus BHF:

Performance Comparison Chart

Below is a dividend history chart for BHFAP, showing historical dividend payments on Brighthouse Financial Inc's 6.600% Non-Cumulative Preferred Stock, Series A:

BHFAP+Dividend+History+Chart

In Thursday trading, Brighthouse Financial Inc's 6.600% Non-Cumulative Preferred Stock, Series A (Symbol: BHFAP) is currently trading flat on the day, while the common shares (Symbol: BHF) are off about 2.5%.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

BHFAP BHF

Other Topics

Stocks Fixed Income

Latest Markets Videos

See more videos

BNK Invest

BNK Invest Inc. provides investment services and information. BNK Invest owns and operates a market news family of websites including DividendChannel, ETFChannel, StockOptionsChannel, and others, which make up an investor community featuring stock message boards, ratings, research, and strategies. BNK Invest caters to investing firms and individual investors internationally.

Learn More

More from BNK Invest

Explore Markets

Explore

Most Popular