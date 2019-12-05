Brighthouse Financial Non-Cumulative Preferred Stock, Series A Ex-Dividend Reminder

Markets
On 12/9/19, Brighthouse Financial Inc's 6.600% Non-Cumulative Preferred Stock, Series A (Symbol: BHFAP) will trade ex-dividend, for its quarterly dividend of $0.4125, payable on 12/26/19. As a percentage of BHFAP's recent share price of $26.55, this dividend works out to approximately 1.55%, so look for shares of BHFAP to trade 1.55% lower — all else being equal — when BHFAP shares open for trading on 12/9/19. On an annualized basis, the current yield is approximately 6.22%, which compares to an average yield of 6.07% in the "Life & Health Insurance" preferred stock category, according to Preferred Stock Channel. The chart below shows the one year performance of BHFAP shares, versus BHF:

Below is a dividend history chart for BHFAP, showing historical dividends prior to the most recent $0.4125 on Brighthouse Financial Inc's 6.600% Non-Cumulative Preferred Stock, Series A:

In Thursday trading, Brighthouse Financial Inc's 6.600% Non-Cumulative Preferred Stock, Series A (Symbol: BHFAP) is currently off about 0.8% on the day, while the common shares (Symbol: BHF) are up about 0.3%.

