Brighthouse Financial Non-Cumulative Preferred Stock, Series A Ex-Dividend Reminder

On 12/7/23, Brighthouse Financial Inc's 6.600% Non-Cumulative Preferred Stock, Series A (Symbol: BHFAP) will trade ex-dividend, for its quarterly dividend of $0.4125, payable on 12/26/23. As a percentage of BHFAP's recent share price of $22.29, this dividend works out to approximately 1.85%, so look for shares of BHFAP to trade 1.85% lower — all else being equal — when BHFAP shares open for trading on 12/7/23. On an annualized basis, the current yield is approximately 7.41%, which compares to an average yield of 7.01% in the "Life & Health Insurance" preferred stock category, according to Preferred Stock Channel. The chart below shows the one year performance of BHFAP shares, versus BHF:

Below is a dividend history chart for BHFAP, showing historical dividends prior to the most recent $0.4125 on Brighthouse Financial Inc's 6.600% Non-Cumulative Preferred Stock, Series A:

In Tuesday trading, Brighthouse Financial Inc's 6.600% Non-Cumulative Preferred Stock, Series A (Symbol: BHFAP) is currently up about 0.1% on the day, while the common shares (Symbol: BHF) are down about 1.2%.

