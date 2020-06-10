Brighthouse Financial Launches SimplySelect With Policygenius

Brighthouse Financial, Inc. BHF has partnered with Policygenius to create a new life insurance product known as Brighthouse SimplySelect. It can be availed online through Policygenius.



Founded in 2014, NY-based Policygenius is America's leading online insurance marketplace. Since 2014, it has placed $35 billion in coverage and helped over 100,000 families get the financial protection they need. The company provides online facilities to shop for life, long-term disability, renters and pet insurance through its highly accurate quoting engines that offer side-by-side comparisons of tailored policies. It is the leading destination for online comparison and buying of all types of insurance, including life, home, auto and disability insurance.



The newly launched Brighthouse SimplySelect is an insurance product on which invasive testing is not required, enabling an underwriting decision within 24 hours for most applicants. It offers life insurance protection with guaranteed coverage for 10, 20, or 30 years as well as guaranteed level premiums. It provides the busy people a beneficial way to get the financial security for their families.



With the launch of Brighthouse SimplySelect, the company is likely to witness growth of its life insurance product offerings.



Brighthouse Financial is the largest provider of annuity and life insurance products in the United States through multiple independent distribution channels and marketing arrangements with a diverse network of distribution partners. In 2019, total premiums and other revenues from its life insurance products amounted to $1.7 billion. Its distribution partners include over 400 general agencies, financial advisors, brokerage general agencies and financial intermediaries, in connection with the distribution of its life insurance products.



The company launched Fixed Index Annuity with Market Synergy Group in February 2020 to expand its distribution reach of Brighthouse Financial and aid people in protecting earnings. It indicates the company’s commitment to provide a tailored set of products that respond directly to client needs in a changing retirement landscape.



In 2019, the company launched Brighthouse SmartCare, a hybrid life insurance solution, which offers policyholders the ability to grow cash value, death benefits and LTC coverage through the performance of major market indices.



The recent partnership between Policygenius and Brighthouse Financial will enable consumers to secure life insurance coverage and provide them a simpler way to access term life insurance.



Shares of this Zacks Rank #2 (Buy) life insurer have lost 5.5% in the past year compared with the industry’s decline of 11.1%. However, the company’s policy to ramp up its growth profile and capital position should drive shares higher.



