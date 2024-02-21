Brighthouse Financial Inc - 6.75% PRF PERPETUAL USD 25 - Ser B 1 (BHFAO) Declares $0.42 Dividend

Brighthouse Financial Inc - 6.75% PRF PERPETUAL USD 25 - Ser B 1 said on February 15, 2024 that its board of directors declared a regular quarterly dividend of $0.42 per share ($1.69 annualized). Previously, the company paid $0.42 per share.

Shares must be purchased before the ex-div date of March 7, 2024 to qualify for the dividend. Shareholders of record as of March 10, 2024 will receive the payment on March 25, 2024.

At the current share price of $24.47 / share, the stock's dividend yield is 6.90%.

Read the Ultimate Guide to Dividend Harvesting.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 7.36% Upside

As of January 24, 2024, the average one-year price target for Brighthouse Financial Inc - 6.75% PRF PERPETUAL USD 25 - Ser B 1 is 26.27. The forecasts range from a low of 21.48 to a high of $30.96. The average price target represents an increase of 7.36% from its latest reported closing price of 24.47.

See our leaderboard of companies with the largest price target upside.

The projected annual revenue for Brighthouse Financial Inc - 6.75% PRF PERPETUAL USD 25 - Ser B 1 is 8,694MM. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 17.01.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

PFF - iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF holds 1,354K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,297K shares, representing an increase of 4.23%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in BHFAO by 13.32% over the last quarter.

PGX - Invesco Preferred ETF holds 708K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 731K shares, representing a decrease of 3.22%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in BHFAO by 7.90% over the last quarter.

PFFD - Global X U.S. Preferred ETF holds 338K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 317K shares, representing an increase of 6.23%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in BHFAO by 0.92% over the last quarter.

PGF - Invesco Financial Preferred ETF holds 290K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 276K shares, representing an increase of 4.83%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in BHFAO by 2.95% over the last quarter.

PSK - SPDR(R) Wells Fargo Preferred Stock ETF holds 209K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 218K shares, representing a decrease of 3.97%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in BHFAO by 7.17% over the last quarter.

Additional reading:

Fintel is one of the most comprehensive investing research platforms available to individual investors, traders, financial advisors, and small hedge funds.

Our data covers the world, and includes fundamentals, analyst reports, ownership data and fund sentiment, options sentiment, insider trading, options flow, unusual options trades, and much more. Additionally, our exclusive stock picks are powered by advanced, backtested quantitative models for improved profits.

Click to Learn More

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.