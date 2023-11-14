Brighthouse Financial Breaks Above 200-Day Moving Average - Bullish for BHF

In trading on Tuesday, shares of Brighthouse Financial Inc (Symbol: BHF) crossed above their 200 day moving average of $47.78, changing hands as high as $49.70 per share. Brighthouse Financial Inc shares are currently trading up about 4.6% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of BHF shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, BHF's low point in its 52 week range is $39.235 per share, with $60.54 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $49.14.

