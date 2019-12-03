Brighthouse Financial (BHF) Shares Cross Below 200 DMA

In trading on Tuesday, shares of Brighthouse Financial Inc (Symbol: BHF) crossed below their 200 day moving average of $38.31, changing hands as low as $38.01 per share. Brighthouse Financial Inc shares are currently trading off about 6.1% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of BHF shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, BHF's low point in its 52 week range is $28.53 per share, with $44.12 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $38.10.

