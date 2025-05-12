Brighthouse Financial (BHF) Reports Q1 Earnings: What Key Metrics Have to Say

For the quarter ended March 2025, Brighthouse Financial (BHF) reported revenue of $2.16 billion, up 5.2% over the same period last year. EPS came in at $4.17, compared to $4.25 in the year-ago quarter.

The reported revenue compares to the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $2.3 billion, representing a surprise of -6.20%. The company delivered an EPS surprise of -11.65%, with the consensus EPS estimate being $4.72.

While investors scrutinize revenue and earnings changes year-over-year and how they compare with Wall Street expectations to determine their next move, some key metrics always offer a more accurate picture of a company's financial health.

As these metrics influence top- and bottom-line performance, comparing them to the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated helps investors project a stock's price performance more accurately.

Here is how Brighthouse Financial performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:

Net flows - VARIABLE AND SHIELD LEVEL ANNUITIES : -$1.96 billion versus the three-analyst average estimate of -$1.56 billion.

: -$1.96 billion versus the three-analyst average estimate of -$1.56 billion. VARIABLE AND SHIELD LEVEL ANNUITIES ACCOUNT VALUE end of period : $120.96 billion versus $120.82 billion estimated by three analysts on average.

: $120.96 billion versus $120.82 billion estimated by three analysts on average. Net flows - FIXED ANNUITIES : -$431 million versus the three-analyst average estimate of -$21.07 million.

: -$431 million versus the three-analyst average estimate of -$21.07 million. FIXED ANNUITIES ACCOUNT VALUE end of period : $19.36 billion versus the three-analyst average estimate of $19.71 billion.

: $19.36 billion versus the three-analyst average estimate of $19.71 billion. Revenues- Net investment income : $1.29 billion compared to the $1.39 billion average estimate based on six analysts. The reported number represents a change of +3% year over year.

: $1.29 billion compared to the $1.39 billion average estimate based on six analysts. The reported number represents a change of +3% year over year. Revenues- Other revenues : $136 million compared to the $146.63 million average estimate based on six analysts. The reported number represents a change of -6.2% year over year.

: $136 million compared to the $146.63 million average estimate based on six analysts. The reported number represents a change of -6.2% year over year. Revenues- Premiums : $186 million versus $202.46 million estimated by six analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a -7.9% change.

: $186 million versus $202.46 million estimated by six analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a -7.9% change. Revenues- Universal life and investment-type product policy fees : $543 million versus the six-analyst average estimate of $586.28 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +24.5%.

: $543 million versus the six-analyst average estimate of $586.28 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +24.5%. Total adjusted revenues- Life : $291 million compared to the $306.66 million average estimate based on four analysts. The reported number represents a change of +34.1% year over year.

: $291 million compared to the $306.66 million average estimate based on four analysts. The reported number represents a change of +34.1% year over year. Total adjusted revenues- Annuities : $1.34 billion compared to the $1.39 billion average estimate based on four analysts. The reported number represents a change of +3.1% year over year.

: $1.34 billion compared to the $1.39 billion average estimate based on four analysts. The reported number represents a change of +3.1% year over year. Total adjusted revenues- Run-off : $367 million versus the four-analyst average estimate of $418.81 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +3.1%.

: $367 million versus the four-analyst average estimate of $418.81 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +3.1%. Total adjusted revenues- Corporate & Other: $154 million versus $181.42 million estimated by four analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a -11% change.

Shares of Brighthouse Financial have returned +22.8% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +3.8% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), indicating that it could perform in line with the broader market in the near term.

Zacks Names #1 Semiconductor Stock

It's only 1/9,000th the size of NVIDIA which skyrocketed more than +800% since we recommended it. NVIDIA is still strong, but our new top chip stock has much more room to boom.

With strong earnings growth and an expanding customer base, it's positioned to feed the rampant demand for Artificial Intelligence, Machine Learning, and Internet of Things. Global semiconductor manufacturing is projected to explode from $452 billion in 2021 to $803 billion by 2028.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

Brighthouse Financial, Inc. (BHF) : Free Stock Analysis Report

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.