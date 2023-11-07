Brighthouse Financial (BHF) Q3 Earnings: Taking a Look at Key Metrics Versus Estimates

Brighthouse Financial (BHF) reported $2.09 billion in revenue for the quarter ended September 2023, representing a year-over-year increase of 9.6%. EPS of $4.18 for the same period compares to -$0.04 a year ago.

The reported revenue compares to the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $2.17 billion, representing a surprise of -3.87%. The company delivered an EPS surprise of +3.72%, with the consensus EPS estimate being $4.03.

While investors scrutinize revenue and earnings changes year-over-year and how they compare with Wall Street expectations to determine their next move, some key metrics always offer a more accurate picture of a company's financial health.

Since these metrics play a crucial role in driving the top- and bottom-line numbers, comparing them with the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated about them helps investors better project a stock's price performance.

Here is how Brighthouse Financial performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:

Premiums : $194 million compared to the $249.35 million average estimate based on six analysts.

: $194 million compared to the $249.35 million average estimate based on six analysts. Other Revenues : $125 million compared to the $150.30 million average estimate based on six analysts.

: $125 million compared to the $150.30 million average estimate based on six analysts. Net investment income : $1.20 billion compared to the $1.48 billion average estimate based on six analysts.

: $1.20 billion compared to the $1.48 billion average estimate based on six analysts. Universal life and investment-type product policy fees : $542 million versus the five-analyst average estimate of $643.71 million.

: $542 million versus the five-analyst average estimate of $643.71 million. Total adjusted revenues- Run-off : $413 million versus $444.59 million estimated by four analysts on average.

: $413 million versus $444.59 million estimated by four analysts on average. Total adjusted revenues- Life : $299 million versus the four-analyst average estimate of $312.98 million.

: $299 million versus the four-analyst average estimate of $312.98 million. Total adjusted revenues- Annuities : $1.21 billion versus the four-analyst average estimate of $1.28 billion.

: $1.21 billion versus the four-analyst average estimate of $1.28 billion. Total adjusted revenues- Corporate & Other : $162 million compared to the $148.54 million average estimate based on four analysts.

: $162 million compared to the $148.54 million average estimate based on four analysts. Adjusted earnings- Life : -$73 million versus $18.03 million estimated by five analysts on average.

: -$73 million versus $18.03 million estimated by five analysts on average. Adjusted earnings- Annuities : $319 million versus the five-analyst average estimate of $290.30 million.

: $319 million versus the five-analyst average estimate of $290.30 million. Adjusted earnings- Corporate & Other : -$15 million versus -$24.11 million estimated by five analysts on average.

: -$15 million versus -$24.11 million estimated by five analysts on average. Adjusted earnings- Run-off: $95 million versus the four-analyst average estimate of -$23.44 million.

Shares of Brighthouse Financial have returned +1% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +1.5% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), indicating that it could perform in line with the broader market in the near term.

Zacks Names #1 Semiconductor Stock

It's only 1/9,000th the size of NVIDIA which skyrocketed more than +800% since we recommended it. NVIDIA is still strong, but our new top chip stock has much more room to boom.

With strong earnings growth and an expanding customer base, it's positioned to feed the rampant demand for Artificial Intelligence, Machine Learning, and Internet of Things. Global semiconductor manufacturing is projected to explode from $452 billion in 2021 to $803 billion by 2028.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

Brighthouse Financial, Inc. (BHF) : Free Stock Analysis Report

To read this article on Zacks.com click here.

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.