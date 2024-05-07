Brighthouse Financial (BHF) Q1 Earnings: Taking a Look at Key Metrics Versus Estimates

Brighthouse Financial (BHF) reported $2.05 billion in revenue for the quarter ended March 2024, representing a year-over-year increase of 2.9%. EPS of $4.25 for the same period compares to $2.86 a year ago.

The reported revenue represents a surprise of -3.47% over the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $2.12 billion. With the consensus EPS estimate being $3.96, the EPS surprise was +7.32%.

While investors scrutinize revenue and earnings changes year-over-year and how they compare with Wall Street expectations to determine their next move, some key metrics always offer a more accurate picture of a company's financial health.

Since these metrics play a crucial role in driving the top- and bottom-line numbers, comparing them with the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated about them helps investors better project a stock's price performance.

Here is how Brighthouse Financial performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:

Premiums : $202 million versus the six-analyst average estimate of $270.05 million.

: $202 million versus the six-analyst average estimate of $270.05 million. Other Revenues : $145 million compared to the $153.40 million average estimate based on six analysts.

: $145 million compared to the $153.40 million average estimate based on six analysts. Net investment income : $1.25 billion versus the six-analyst average estimate of $1.56 billion.

: $1.25 billion versus the six-analyst average estimate of $1.56 billion. Universal life and investment-type product policy fees : $436 million versus the six-analyst average estimate of $754.38 million.

: $436 million versus the six-analyst average estimate of $754.38 million. Total adjusted revenues- Run-off : $356 million compared to the $400.06 million average estimate based on four analysts.

: $356 million compared to the $400.06 million average estimate based on four analysts. Total adjusted revenues- Life : $217 million versus the four-analyst average estimate of $305.56 million.

: $217 million versus the four-analyst average estimate of $305.56 million. Total adjusted revenues- Annuities : $1.30 billion versus $1.25 billion estimated by four analysts on average.

: $1.30 billion versus $1.25 billion estimated by four analysts on average. Total adjusted revenues- Corporate & Other : $173 million versus $155.52 million estimated by four analysts on average.

: $173 million versus $155.52 million estimated by four analysts on average. Adjusted earnings- Annuities : $313 million versus $286.25 million estimated by five analysts on average.

: $313 million versus $286.25 million estimated by five analysts on average. Adjusted earnings- Corporate & Other : -$34 million versus -$23.85 million estimated by five analysts on average.

: -$34 million versus -$23.85 million estimated by five analysts on average. Adjusted earnings- Run-off : -$341 million compared to the -$24.39 million average estimate based on five analysts.

: -$341 million compared to the -$24.39 million average estimate based on five analysts. Adjusted earnings- Life: -$36 million versus $15.03 million estimated by five analysts on average.

Shares of Brighthouse Financial have returned -0.7% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's -0.4% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), indicating that it could perform in line with the broader market in the near term.

