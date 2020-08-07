Brighthouse (BHF) Q2 Earnings and Revenues Miss Estimates

Brighthouse Financial Inc.'s BHF second-quarter 2020 adjusted net income of 41 cents per share missed the Zacks Consensus Estimate by 72.7%. Moreover, the bottom line plunged 83.9% year over year.



The quarter witnessed poor annuity sales, lower premiums and adjusted net investment income, offset by higher Life insurance sales and lower expenses.

Behind the Headlines

Operating revenues of $1.8 billion missed the Zacks Consensus Estimate by 12%. Moreover, the top line decreased 18.2% year over year, primarily due to lower premiums, universal life and investment-type product policy fees, net investment income and other revenues.



Premiums of $193 million decreased 16.8% year over year.



Adjusted net investment income was $656 million in the quarter under review, down 30.4% year over year, due to lower alternative investment income. Investment income yield was 2.98%.



Corporate expenses of $210 million pretax decreased 1.9% sequentially.



Total expenses decreased 15.8% year over year to $1.6 billion on lower policyholder benefits and claims, interest expense on debt, other expenses, and drop in amortization of DAC and VOBA.

Quarterly Segment Update

Annuities adjusted operating income of $171 million was down 35.5% year over year, reflecting lower net investment income, lower fees, and higher deferred acquisition costs ("DAC") amortization, partially offset by lower expenses. Annuity sales decreased 3% to $1.8 billion.



Life generated adjusted operating income of $48 million, down 17.2% year over year reflecting lower net investment income, partially offset by lower DAC amortization and a higher underwriting margin. Life insurance soared 200% year over year to $12 million.



The Run-off segment incurred adjusted loss of $115 million against adjusted earnings of $2 million in the year-ago quarter. The downside was due to lower net investment income.



Adjusted operating loss at Corporate & Other was $93 million, wider than loss of $71 million incurred in the year-ago quarter. The lower loss reflects higher expenses and higher taxes.

Financial Update

As of Jun 30, 2020, cash and cash equivalents were nearly $7.3 billion, up 84% year over year.



Shareholders’ equity of about $20.9 billion at quarter-end increased 28.5% year over year.



Book value per share, excluding preferred stock and accumulated other comprehensive income, was $162.85 as of Jun 30, 2020, up 39.4% year over year.

Share Buyback Program

Brighthouse Financial bought back shares worth $180 million in the second quarter. The company has temporarily its suspended share buyback program.

Zacks Rank

Performance of Other Insurers

Of the insurance industry players that have reported second-quarter results so far, earnings of Everest Re Group, Ltd. RE, Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated RGA and Palomar Holdings, Inc. PLMR beat the respective Zacks Consensus Estimate.

