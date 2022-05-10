Brighthouse (BHF) Q1 Earnings Beat, Revenues Decrease Y/Y

Brighthouse Financial Inc.'s BHF first-quarter 2022 adjusted net income of $4.07 per share surpassed the Zacks Consensus Estimate by 15.3%. The bottom line decreased 16.2% year over year.



The reported quarter witnessed higher expenses, lower adjusted net investment income and lower premiums.

Behind the Headlines

Total operating revenues of $2.3 billion decreased 5.5% year over year due to lower universal life and investment-type product policy fees, net investment income as well as premiums.



Premiums of $166 million decreased 9.8% year over year.



Adjusted net investment income was $1.1 billion in the quarter under review, down 2.9% year over year, due to lower alternative investment income, partially offset by asset growth. The investment income yield was 4.36%.



Total expenses increased 13.3% year over year to $1.9 billion due to an increase in policyholder benefits and claims and amortization of DAC and VOBA. Corporate expenses were $208 million.

Quarterly Segmental Update

Annuities reported an adjusted operating income of $311 million, down 7.4% year over year, reflecting higher reserves, lower fees and higher deferred acquisition costs ("DAC") amortization, partially offset by lower expenses. Annuity sales decreased 3% to $2.1 billion.



Life generated an adjusted operating income of $26 million, down 38.1% year over year due to lower net investment income and underwriting margin, partially offset by lower expenses. Life insurance sales decreased 13% to $20 million.



Adjusted operating earnings of Run-off were $16 million, down 78.9% year over year, reflecting lower net investment income and a lower underwriting margin.



Adjusted operating loss at Corporate & Other was $59 million, which was narrower than the prior-year loss of $69 million due to higher net investment income and lower expenses, partially offset by a lower tax benefit.

Financial Update

Cash and cash equivalents were $4.1 billion, down 8.3% from 2021 end.

Shareholders’ equity of $12.8 billion at the end of the quarter decreased 20.6% from 2021 end.



Book value per share, excluding accumulated other comprehensive income (AOCI), was $141.85 as of Mar 31, 2022, up 20% year over year.



As of Mar 31, 2022, the estimated combined RBC ratio was between 450% and 470%.

Share Buyback Program

Brighthouse bought back shares worth $127 million in the quarter under review with another $53 million through May 5.

Zacks Rank

Brighthouse currently carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold).

Performance of Other Life Insurers

Voya Financial, Inc. VOYA reported first-quarter 2022 adjusted operating earnings of $1.47 per share, which surpassed the Zacks Consensus Estimate by 8.1%. The bottom line increased 42.7% year over year. Total revenues amounted to $1.5 billion against ($2 billion) in the year-ago quarter.



Voya Financial's net investment income declined 11.7% year over year to $630 million. Meanwhile, fee income of $433 million decreased 5.4% year over year. Premiums totaled $613 million versus ($5 billion) in the year-ago quarter. Total expenses were $1.4 billion versus a benefit of $3 million in the year-ago quarter.



Lincoln National Corporation LNC reported first-quarter 2022 adjusted earnings of $1.66 per share, which missed the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $1.97. Also, the bottom line declined from the prior-year figure of $1.82 per share.



Lincoln National's adjusted operating revenues decreased to $4,718 million for the first quarter from $4,762 million a year ago. Also, it missed the consensus mark of $4,768 million.



Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated RGA reported first-quarter 2022 adjusted operating earnings of 47 cents per share against the Zacks Consensus Estimate of a loss of 61 cents. In the year-ago quarter, RGA had reported a loss of $1.24 per share. Net premiums of $3.1 billion rose 8.3% year over year.



Investment income, net of related expenses, decreased 0.2% from the prior-year quarter to $810 million. The average investment yield was down 38 basis points to 5.29%. Total benefits and expenses at Reinsurance Group increased 1.4% year over year to $3.9 billion.

