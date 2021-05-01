Brightcove Inc. Just Recorded A 140% EPS Beat: Here's What Analysts Are Forecasting Next

As you might know, Brightcove Inc. (NASDAQ:BCOV) just kicked off its latest first-quarter results with some very strong numbers. It was overall a positive result, with revenues beating expectations by 2.5% to hit US$55m. Brightcove also reported a statutory profit of US$0.12, which was an impressive 140% above what the analysts had forecast. This is an important time for investors, as they can track a company's performance in its report, look at what experts are forecasting for next year, and see if there has been any change to expectations for the business. With this in mind, we've gathered the latest statutory forecasts to see what the analysts are expecting for next year. NasdaqGS:BCOV Earnings and Revenue Growth May 1st 2021

Taking into account the latest results, the current consensus from Brightcove's three analysts is for revenues of US$214.9m in 2021, which would reflect a reasonable 4.6% increase on its sales over the past 12 months. Per-share earnings are expected to leap 55% to US$0.28. In the lead-up to this report, the analysts had been modelling revenues of US$215.3m and earnings per share (EPS) of US$0.25 in 2021. Although the revenue estimates have not really changed, we can see there's been a nice gain to earnings per share expectations, suggesting that the analysts have become more bullish after the latest result.

The consensus price target was unchanged at US$28.00, implying that the improved earnings outlook is not expected to have a long term impact on value creation for shareholders. Fixating on a single price target can be unwise though, since the consensus target is effectively the average of analyst price targets. As a result, some investors like to look at the range of estimates to see if there are any diverging opinions on the company's valuation. There are some variant perceptions on Brightcove, with the most bullish analyst valuing it at US$30.00 and the most bearish at US$25.00 per share. The narrow spread of estimates could suggest that the business' future is relatively easy to value, or thatthe analysts have a strong view on its prospects.

Another way we can view these estimates is in the context of the bigger picture, such as how the forecasts stack up against past performance, and whether forecasts are more or less bullish relative to other companies in the industry. The period to the end of 2021 brings more of the same, according to the analysts, with revenue forecast to display 6.1% growth on an annualised basis. That is in line with its 7.3% annual growth over the past five years. By contrast, our data suggests that other companies (with analyst coverage) in a similar industry are forecast to see their revenues grow 14% per year. So it's pretty clear that Brightcove is expected to grow slower than similar companies in the same industry.

The Bottom Line

The most important thing here is that the analysts upgraded their earnings per share estimates, suggesting that there has been a clear increase in optimism towards Brightcove following these results. Fortunately, the analysts also reconfirmed their revenue estimates, suggesting sales are tracking in line with expectations - although our data does suggest that Brightcove's revenues are expected to perform worse than the wider industry. There was no real change to the consensus price target, suggesting that the intrinsic value of the business has not undergone any major changes with the latest estimates.

Following on from that line of thought, we think that the long-term prospects of the business are much more relevant than next year's earnings. At Simply Wall St, we have a full range of analyst estimates for Brightcove going out to 2022, and you can see them free on our platform here..

However, before you get too enthused, we've discovered 3 warning signs for Brightcove that you should be aware of.

