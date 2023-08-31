Brightcove (FRA:2BV) Price Target Increased by 11.33% to 6.44

The average one-year price target for Brightcove (FRA:2BV) has been revised to 6.44 / share. This is an increase of 11.33% from the prior estimate of 5.79 dated August 1, 2023.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of 4.56 to a high of 8.53 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 83.08% from the latest reported closing price of 3.52 / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 252 funds or institutions reporting positions in Brightcove. This is a decrease of 4 owner(s) or 1.56% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to 2BV is 0.07%, a decrease of 11.11%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 0.92% to 38,895K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Trigran Investments holds 7,029K shares representing 16.25% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 6,967K shares, representing an increase of 0.89%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in 2BV by 134.26% over the last quarter.

Edenbrook Capital holds 6,137K shares representing 14.19% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 6,079K shares, representing an increase of 0.95%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in 2BV by 13.38% over the last quarter.

Lynrock Lake holds 3,398K shares representing 7.86% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,167K shares, representing an increase of 6.78%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in 2BV by 12.94% over the last quarter.

Archon Capital Management holds 2,030K shares representing 4.69% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,054K shares, representing a decrease of 1.19%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in 2BV by 17.65% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 1,156K shares representing 2.67% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,062K shares, representing an increase of 8.08%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in 2BV by 9.55% over the last quarter.

