Brightcove downgraded to Hold from Buy at Lake Street

Lake Street analyst Eric Martinuzzi downgraded Brightcove (BCOV) to Hold from Buy with a $4.45 price target after the company agreed to be acquired by Bending Spoons, in an all-cash transaction valued at approximately $233M, or $4.45 per share.
