Brightcove (BCOV) Unveils New Player Platforms for Media Giants

Brightcove BCOV has launched new player platforms for Roku, Samsung and LG Smart TVs. These platforms come with updated Software Development Kits (SDKs) for content protection, monetization and analytics reporting.

Brightcove created the SDKs for supporting app development, allowing media companies to better reach Smart TV audiences. Furthermore, the company’s player platforms will also bring client-side and server-side ad insertion and integrate digital advertising partners.

BCOV’s Smart TV SDKs provide features, including multi-format DRM support, playback rights restrictions and HDCP Fallback, to ensure secure delivery of premium content across all platforms.

The usage of Smart TV SDKs will also enable media companies to collect and report the session details, which will help them optimize ad breaks, improve player performance, identify content performance trends and take strategic measures.

Moreover, BCOV has partnered with video app developers like Accedo, Applicaster, Appsfactory, Arx.net, Enveu, Pulselive, Spyrosoft BSG, Robosoft Technologies and TV2Z. These partners help Brightcove deliver options for media companies looking to meet viewers over various platforms.

Brightcove faces stiff competition from Alphabet GOOGL-owned Google, Netflix NFLX and Apple’s AAPL Apple TV+ in the video streaming space.

YouTube is a major platform for content that offers hosting, streaming and monetization options. Netflix, with its extensive content library and ad-streaming, indirectly competes with Brightcove. Apple TV+, on the other hand, offers Apple Original shows that are available only on AAPL's app. Moreover, these companies have significant competitive advantage due to larger marketing budgets and greater technical and financial resources.

BCOV doesn’t have a Zacks Rank at present. Currently, GOOGL, NFLX and AAPL carry a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold) each.

You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.

Shares of BCOV have plunged 60.5% in the past year. Shares of GOOGL, NFLX and AAPL have returned 46.1%, 82.5% and 4.5%, respectively, in the past year.

