Bright Valley Capital Makes Huge Bet on Chinese Flash Sales with a 1.47 Million Share Vipshop (VIPS) Buy

Key Points

Added 1,478,501 shares of Vipshop Holdings; estimated trade size of $25.14 million based on quarterly average price

Quarter-end position value rose by $22.66 million, reflecting both trading and share price movement

Now holds 1,774,290 shares valued at $27.89 million at quarter-end

Vipshop stake accounts for 18.18% of fund AUM, making it a significant holding after a period of fund downsizing

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What happened

According to an SEC filing dated May 13, 2026, Bright Valley Capital Ltd purchased 1,478,501 shares of Vipshop Holdings, with the estimated transaction value at $25.14 million based on the average closing price in the first quarter. The quarter-end value of the Vipshop position increased by $22.66 million, a figure that includes both the additional shares and changes in market price.

What else to know

The fund was a net buyer of Vipshop; the stake now represents 18.18% of 13F assets under management

Top holdings after the filing: NASDAQ: INTC Calls: $45.45 million (30% of AUM) NYSE: VIPS: $27.89 million (18% of AUM) NASDAQ: INTC: $19.02 million (12% of AUM) NASDAQ:JOYY: $18.09 million (12% of AUM) NASDAQ: PDD Calls: $11.23 million (7.3% of AUM)

As of May 12, 2026, shares of Vipshop Holdings were priced at $14.57, up 2.4% over the past year, underperforming the S&P 500 by 24.25 percentage points

Company overview

Metric Value Revenue (TTM) $14.74 billion Net income (TTM) $1.03 billion Dividend yield 4.44% Price (as of market close May 15, 2026) $13.96

Company snapshot

Offers a wide range of branded products, including apparel, cosmetics, footwear, home goods, electronics, and consumer finance services through its online platforms.

Operates e-commerce platforms that provide access to branded products via its online sites and mobile applications.

Provides branded merchandise to consumers in China, with product lines including women's apparel and other categories.

Vipshop Holdings is a leading online discount retailer in China, specializing in branded products across apparel, cosmetics, and home categories. The company leverages a flash sales model and integrated logistics to deliver value and convenience to a broad consumer base. Its scale, proprietary technology, and strong supplier relationships underpin its competitive position in the Chinese specialty retail sector.

What this transaction means for investors

Shares of Vipshop are down 32.5% from the peak they set last October. Bright Valley must be highly confident that the online retailer can rebound. The firm raised its stake by 500% during the first quarter. It’s now the second-largest holding in the portfolio.

Vipshop will report first-quarter results on May 21, 2026, before U.S. markets open. Investors will be looking for a return to growth. In 2025, total revenue declined by 2.3% to $4.6 billion. The total number of active customers in 2025 rose by just 100,000 to reach 84.8 million. In the fourth quarter, the company reported total orders that declined 3.3% year over year to 732.4 million.

Vipshop is a first-mover in the flash sales industry, but recent results look like the advantage it once had is eroding.

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Cory Renauer has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has positions in and recommends Intel. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.