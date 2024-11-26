News & Insights

Bright Scholar’s 2024 Financial Performance and Growth Plans

November 26, 2024 — 08:57 am EST

Bright Scholar Education Holdings (BEDU) has released an update.

Bright Scholar Education Holdings reported a stable financial performance for fiscal year 2024, with a notable 18% revenue growth in its Overseas Schools segment. Despite a decline in overall revenue by 1%, the company improved its gross profit by 7.7% and gross margin by 2.3 percentage points. The company’s strategic focus on its core businesses and overseas expansion is expected to drive long-term growth and profitability.

