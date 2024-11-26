Bright Scholar’s 2024 Financial Performance and Growth Plans

Bright Scholar Education Holdings (BEDU) has released an update.

Don't Miss our Black Friday Offers:

Bright Scholar Education Holdings reported a stable financial performance for fiscal year 2024, with a notable 18% revenue growth in its Overseas Schools segment. Despite a decline in overall revenue by 1%, the company improved its gross profit by 7.7% and gross margin by 2.3 percentage points. The company’s strategic focus on its core businesses and overseas expansion is expected to drive long-term growth and profitability.

For further insights into BEDU stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

Trending Articles

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.