Bright Scholar Education Holdings (NYSE:BEDU) Might Have The Makings Of A Multi-Bagger

There are a few key trends to look for if we want to identify the next multi-bagger. In a perfect world, we'd like to see a company investing more capital into its business and ideally the returns earned from that capital are also increasing. Basically this means that a company has profitable initiatives that it can continue to reinvest in, which is a trait of a compounding machine. So when we looked at Bright Scholar Education Holdings (NYSE:BEDU) and its trend of ROCE, we really liked what we saw.

Return On Capital Employed (ROCE): What is it?

If you haven't worked with ROCE before, it measures the 'return' (pre-tax profit) a company generates from capital employed in its business. Analysts use this formula to calculate it for Bright Scholar Education Holdings:

Return on Capital Employed = Earnings Before Interest and Tax (EBIT) ÷ (Total Assets - Current Liabilities)

0.038 = CN¥282m ÷ (CN¥11b - CN¥3.2b) (Based on the trailing twelve months to May 2021).

So, Bright Scholar Education Holdings has an ROCE of 3.8%. In absolute terms, that's a low return and it also under-performs the Consumer Services industry average of 7.6%.

NYSE:BEDU Return on Capital Employed November 14th 2021

While the past is not representative of the future, it can be helpful to know how a company has performed historically, which is why we have this chart above. If you'd like to look at how Bright Scholar Education Holdings has performed in the past in other metrics, you can view this free graph of past earnings, revenue and cash flow.

So How Is Bright Scholar Education Holdings' ROCE Trending?

Bright Scholar Education Holdings has recently broken into profitability so their prior investments seem to be paying off. Shareholders would no doubt be pleased with this because the business was loss-making five years ago but is is now generating 3.8% on its capital. Not only that, but the company is utilizing 4,111% more capital than before, but that's to be expected from a company trying to break into profitability. This can indicate that there's plenty of opportunities to invest capital internally and at ever higher rates, both common traits of a multi-bagger.

On a related note, the company's ratio of current liabilities to total assets has decreased to 30%, which basically reduces it's funding from the likes of short-term creditors or suppliers. This tells us that Bright Scholar Education Holdings has grown its returns without a reliance on increasing their current liabilities, which we're very happy with.

Our Take On Bright Scholar Education Holdings' ROCE

Long story short, we're delighted to see that Bright Scholar Education Holdings' reinvestment activities have paid off and the company is now profitable. Although the company may be facing some issues elsewhere since the stock has plunged 73% in the last three years. Regardless, we think the underlying fundamentals warrant this stock for further investigation.

One final note, you should learn about the 4 warning signs we've spotted with Bright Scholar Education Holdings (including 1 which makes us a bit uncomfortable) .

While Bright Scholar Education Holdings may not currently earn the highest returns, we've compiled a list of companies that currently earn more than 25% return on equity. Check out this free list here.

This article by Simply Wall St is general in nature. We provide commentary based on historical data and analyst forecasts only using an unbiased methodology and our articles are not intended to be financial advice. It does not constitute a recommendation to buy or sell any stock, and does not take account of your objectives, or your financial situation. We aim to bring you long-term focused analysis driven by fundamental data. Note that our analysis may not factor in the latest price-sensitive company announcements or qualitative material. Simply Wall St has no position in any stocks mentioned.



Have feedback on this article? Concerned about the content? Get in touch with us directly. Alternatively, email editorial-team (at) simplywallst.com.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.