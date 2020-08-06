Dividends
Bright Scholar Education Holdings Limited (BEDU) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for August 07, 2020

Bright Scholar Education Holdings Limited (BEDU) will begin trading ex-dividend on August 07, 2020. A cash dividend payment of $0.106 per share is scheduled to be paid on August 24, 2020. Shareholders who purchased BEDU prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This represents an 20.45% increase over prior dividend payment.

The previous trading day's last sale of BEDU was $7.65, representing a -25.07% decrease from the 52 week high of $10.21 and a 38.84% increase over the 52 week low of $5.51.

BEDU is a part of the Consumer Services sector, which includes companies such as Sea Limited (SE) and TAL Education Group (TAL). BEDU's current earnings per share, an indicator of a company's profitability, is $.32. Zacks Investment Research reports BEDU's forecasted earnings growth in 2020 as 26.67%, compared to an industry average of -10.7%.

