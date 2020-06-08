Bright Scholar Education Holdings (BEDU) Shares Cross Above 200 DMA

In trading on Monday, shares of Bright Scholar Education Holdings Ltd (Symbol: BEDU) crossed above their 200 day moving average of $8.38, changing hands as high as $8.78 per share. Bright Scholar Education Holdings Ltd shares are currently trading up about 9.8% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of BEDU shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, BEDU's low point in its 52 week range is $5.51 per share, with $10.47 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $8.59.

Click here to find out which 9 other stocks recently crossed above their 200 day moving average »

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.