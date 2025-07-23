Bright Rock Dumps 25,000 Shares of Warren Buffett's Berkshire Hathaway

Key Points Bright Rock sold 25,000 shares of BRK.B worth $13.31 million

This represents a total exit from that holdings for Bright Rock.

Bright Rock now has positions in 148 companies as of June 30.

On July 10, Bright Rock Capital Management, LLC disclosed the complete sale of its Berkshire Hathaway(NYSE:BRK.B) position during Q2 2025.

What happened

Bright Rock Capital Management, LLC reported in a July 10 Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC filing) that it sold its entire Berkshire Hathaway BRK-B holding in Q2 2025, removing the position from the fund’s 13F portfolio.

What else to know

Direction recap: Sold out of Berkshire Hathaway; post-trade exposure is 0% of 13F AUM

Top holdings after the filing:

MSFT: $63.67 million (12.9% of AUM) as of 2025-06-30

GOOGL: $52.87 million (10.7% of AUM) as of 2025-06-30

MA: $33.72 million (6.8% of AUM) as of 2025-06-30

CB: $26.07 million (5.3% of AUM) as of 2025-06-30

Berkshire Hathaway BRK-B closed at $478.27 on July 10, 2025

No dividend; forward P/E: 27.69; EV/EBITDA: 9.47 (LTM); shares are 11.8% below the 52-week high as of 2025-07-10

Company overview

Metric Value Market capitalization $1,032 billion Revenue (TTM) $383.9 billion Net income (TTM) $80.9 billion One-year price change 16.5%

Company snapshot

Berkshire Hathaway is a global conglomerate recognized for its diversified portfolio spanning insurance, freight rail transportation, energy, utilities, manufacturing, retail, and services.

The company employs a diversified holding structure, acquiring and managing wholly owned subsidiaries and significant equity stakes.

It serves a broad customer base, including individuals, businesses, and institutions across the United States and internationally.

Foolish take

Warren Buffett’s Berkshire Hathaway is sitting on a massive cash reserve of well over $300 billion that serves as a source of stability and an incredible hedge if the economy turns south. This "war chest" will allow Berkshire not just to survive, but to thrive in a major market downturn, making it a great choice for investors looking for peace of mind.

In the meantime, Berkshire's diverse portfolio of businesses delivers consistent, healthy cash flow. Its premier insurance provider, Geico, is seeing its profitability spike, delivering nearly $8 billion in pretax profit in 2024. The insurance "float" gives the company an interest-free loan with which to invest. Combined with wholly-owned businesses ranging from railroads to utilities, Berkshire has multiple engines that are generating cash.

I think investors are too focused on Buffett's impending departure, and Berkshire remains a solid pick. His chosen successor, Greg Abel, has been mentored by Buffett for years and understands the company's patient, value-focused approach to investing.

Glossary

13F portfolio: The list of U.S. equity holdings that institutional investment managers must report quarterly to the SEC.

Reportable positions: Securities that must be disclosed in regulatory filings due to their size or type, typically held by institutional investors.

AUM (Assets Under Management): The total market value of investments managed on behalf of clients by a fund or firm.

Q2 2025: The second quarter of 2025, covering April 1 to June 30, used for financial reporting periods.

Transaction value: The total dollar amount received or paid in a specific investment trade.

Forward P/E: Price-to-earnings ratio using forecasted future earnings, indicating how much investors pay for expected profits.

EV/EBITDA: Enterprise value divided by earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation, and amortization; a valuation metric comparing companies.

Post-trade exposure: The percentage of a portfolio allocated to a security after completing a trade.

Conglomerate: A corporation owning multiple, often unrelated, businesses across diverse industries.

Wholly owned subsidiaries: Companies whose entire equity is owned by a parent company.

Equity stakes: Ownership interests in companies, typically represented by shares or stock.



Suzanne Frey, an executive at Alphabet, is a member of The Motley Fool’s board of directors. Johnny Rice has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has positions in and recommends Alphabet, Berkshire Hathaway, Mastercard, and Microsoft. The Motley Fool recommends the following options: long January 2026 $395 calls on Microsoft and short January 2026 $405 calls on Microsoft. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

