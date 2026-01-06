BioTech
Bright Minds To Unveil Topline Results For BMB-101 Phase 2 Trial In Absence Seizures And DEE

January 06, 2026 — 04:04 am EST

(RTTNews) - Bright Minds Biosciences Inc. (DRUG), a clinical-stage biotechnology company, announced that it will host a conference call and live webcast at 8:00 AM ET on January 6, 2026, to report topline results for the Phase 2 trial of BMB-101 dubbed the BREAKTHROUGH study in patients with drug-resistant Absence Seizures and Developmental Epileptic Encephalopathy or DEE.

Following the announcement in the overnight market, DRUG surged 11.22% to $88.99.

The phase 2 BREAKTHROUGH study, initiated in September 2024, is a basket clinical trial that included patients diagnosed with either Absence Epilepsy (with or without Eyelid Myoclonia) or a DEE to assess the safety, tolerability and efficacy of BMB-101.

The study was designed with a 4-week baseline period, during which seizure activity was carefully monitored and recorded to establish each participant's seizure frequency and EEG patterns, followed by a treatment phase — lasting 8 weeks for the absence epilepsy group and 12 weeks for the DEE group — where participants received BMB-101.

Finally, the trial concluded with a 4-week follow-up period designed to assess any lasting effects after discontinuation of the drug.

The primary efficacy endpoints are to evaluate the change in frequency of generalised spike-wave discharges on a 24-hour electroencephalogram in participants with Absence Epilepsy and the change in seizure frequency on a daily seizure diary in participants with a DEE compared to the baseline period.

On Monday, DRUG closed trading at $80.01, down 4.13%.

