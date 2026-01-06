Bright Minds Stock Surges 22% After Positive Phase 2 Topline Results

(RTTNews) - Bright Minds Biosciences Inc. (DRUG) shares rose 22.35%, trading at $97.89, up $17.88, following the company's announcement of positive topline results from its Phase 2 clinical trial.

The rally came after Bright Minds reported that its investigational compound, BMB-101, met the primary efficacy endpoint and demonstrated a favorable safety and tolerability profile in patients with treatment-resistant depression, a result seen as a major validation for its development program.

On the day of the announcement, DRUG opened near $81.50, rallied to an intraday high above $98.50, and saw a low near $80.40, compared with a previous close of $80.01. The stock trades on the Nasdaq.

Trading volume was well above the stock's average daily level, indicating strong investor interest following the clinical update.

Bright Minds' 52-week range is approximately $45.00 - $100.75, reflecting heightened volatility tied to trial outcomes and biotech news flow.

The upbeat topline data is expected to advance BMB-101 toward Phase 3 development and supports the company's broader pipeline strategy in neuropsychiatric conditions. Investors will watch for further clinical detail releases and regulatory planning announcements.

