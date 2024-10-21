News & Insights

Bright Minds, Firefly Neuroscience to collaborate after BREAKTHROUGH study

October 21, 2024 — 08:49 am EDT

Bright Minds Biosciences (DRUG) announced that it is once again collaborating with Firefly Neuroscience (AIFF), an Artificial Intelligence company developing innovative solutions that improve brain health outcomes for patients with neurological and mental disorders, to provide a full analysis of the electroencephalogram data in the Company’s BREAKTHROUGH study, an open-label Phase 2 clinical trial evaluating the safety, tolerability, and efficacy of BMB-101, a highly selective 5-HT2C receptor agonist, in adult patients with classic Absence Epilepsy and Developmental Epileptic Encephalopathy, DEE.

