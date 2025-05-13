Markets
Bright Minds' BMB-101 Eliminates Seizures And Prevents SUDEP In Mouse Model

May 13, 2025 — 11:05 am EDT

(RTTNews) - Bright Minds Biosciences (DRUG), Tuesday announced that BMB-101, its selective 5-HT2C Gq-biased agonist, completely abolished drop seizures in the DBA/2 mouse model of epilepsy.

In this study, BMB-101 not only eliminated audiogenic seizures in a dose-dependent manner but also achieved 100 percent survival by restoring brainstem serotonin levels and averting seizure-induced respiratory arrest.

These findings underscore BMB-101's promise in preventing sudden unexpected death in epilepsy, a leading cause of mortality in drug-resistant patients and those with developmental and epileptic encephalopathies such as Dravet syndrome.

Designed for chronic use, BMB-101 exclusively activates Gq-protein signaling—minimizing receptor desensitization and tolerance. Earlier Phase 1 trials in healthy volunteers confirmed its safety, tolerability, and robust central target engagement.

