Bright Minds Biosciences to Present Novel Epilepsy Data

Bright Minds Biosciences is set to present groundbreaking data on its novel drug BMB-101 at the American Epilepsy Society’s 2024 Annual Meeting. The company focuses on innovative treatments for drug-resistant epilepsy and other CNS disorders, showcasing the potential of BMB-101 in advancing epilepsy management.

