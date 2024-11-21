News & Insights

Bright Minds Biosciences to Present Novel Epilepsy Data

November 21, 2024 — 11:37 am EST

Bright Minds Biosciences (TSE:DRUG) has released an update.

Bright Minds Biosciences is set to present groundbreaking data on its novel drug BMB-101 at the American Epilepsy Society’s 2024 Annual Meeting. The company focuses on innovative treatments for drug-resistant epilepsy and other CNS disorders, showcasing the potential of BMB-101 in advancing epilepsy management.

