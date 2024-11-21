Bright Minds Biosciences to Present Novel Epilepsy Data

Bright Minds Biosciences (TSE:DRUG) has released an update.
Don't Miss our Black Friday Offers:
- Unlock your investing potential with TipRanks Premium - Now At 40% OFF!
- Make smarter investments with weekly expert stock picks from the Smart Investor Newsletter
Bright Minds Biosciences is set to present groundbreaking data on its novel drug BMB-101 at the American Epilepsy Society’s 2024 Annual Meeting. The company focuses on innovative treatments for drug-resistant epilepsy and other CNS disorders, showcasing the potential of BMB-101 in advancing epilepsy management.
For further insights into TSE:DRUG stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.
Trending Articles
- Nvidia Stock Could Take a Beating from Supply Snags on Blackwell Chips
- ‘This Is Just Pure Hype,’ Says Top Investor About Tesla Stock
- Will Palantir Stock Crash to $28? Jefferies Sounds the Alarm
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.