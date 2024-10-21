Bright Minds and Firefly Neuroscience Renew Collaboration

Bright Minds Biosciences (TSE:DRUG) has released an update.

Bright Minds Biosciences is teaming up again with Firefly Neuroscience to analyze EEG data from their Phase 2 trial of BMB-101, aimed at treating Absence Epilepsy and Developmental Epileptic Encephalopathy. This collaboration leverages advanced AI technology to potentially offer innovative solutions for drug-resistant epilepsy patients. BMB-101 is a promising compound that has shown efficacy in preclinical studies and may provide sustained relief for hard-to-treat epilepsy cases.

