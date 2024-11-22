News & Insights

Stocks
BFAM

Bright Horizons upgraded to Outperform from Neutral at Baird

November 22, 2024 — 04:55 am EST

Written by TheFly for TipRanks ->

Baird analyst Jeffrey Meuler upgraded Bright Horizons (BFAM) to Outperform from Neutral with an unchanged price target of $140. The recent material pullback in shares yields an attractive valuation, the analyst tells investors in a research note. The firm says Bright Horizons’ “excellent” Back-Up Care business is continuing to perform well “with good runway” while Full Service is continuing to recover with material incremental margin recovery potential. Combined, this should result in strong consolidated growth, while significant relative valuation multiple expansion seems possible if Full Service margins significantly recover, contends Baird.

Don't Miss our Black Friday Offers:

Published first on TheFly – the ultimate source for real-time, market-moving breaking financial news. Try Now>>

See today’s best-performing stocks on TipRanks >>

Read More on BFAM:

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Stocks
TipRanks
TipRanks is the most comprehensive data set of sell side analysts and hedge fund managers. TipRanks' multi-award winning platform ranks financial experts based on measured performance and the accuracy of their predictions so investors know who to trust when making investment decisions.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

BFAM

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.