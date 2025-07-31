Markets
BFAM

Bright Horizons Reports Strong Q2 Results With Revenue Growth

July 31, 2025 — 06:18 pm EDT

Written by RTTNews.com for RTTNews->

(RTTNews) - Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc. (BFAM), a provider of early education and childcare services, reported solid financial results for the second quarter ended June 30, 2025, driven by strong revenue and profit growth.

Revenue for the quarter reached $731.6 million, representing a 9.2 percent increase from $670.1 million in the same period last year. The company's operating income rose to $86.1 million, up from $69.1 million in the second quarter of 2024.

Net income came in at $54.8 million, or $0.95 per share, compared to $39.2 million, or $0.67 per share, a year ago.

The results reflect continued demand across Bright Horizons' service offerings and improved operating efficiency.

BFAM closed Thursday's trading at $113.10, down $0.50 or 0.44 percent on the New York Stock Exchange.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Markets
RTTNews
Founded in the late 1990s by Andrew Mariathasan in New York, with the goal of covering Wall Street for a new generation of investors, RTTNews has expanded steadily over the years to become a trusted provider of content for a wide array of subjects across several platforms. RTT's Financial Newswire is relied upon by some of the world's largest financial institutions, including banks, brokerages, trading platforms and financial exchanges.
More articles by this source->

Stocks mentioned

BFAM

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Data is currently not available

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.