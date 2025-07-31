Bright Horizons Reports Strong Q2 Results With Revenue Growth

(RTTNews) - Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc. (BFAM), a provider of early education and childcare services, reported solid financial results for the second quarter ended June 30, 2025, driven by strong revenue and profit growth.

Revenue for the quarter reached $731.6 million, representing a 9.2 percent increase from $670.1 million in the same period last year. The company's operating income rose to $86.1 million, up from $69.1 million in the second quarter of 2024.

Net income came in at $54.8 million, or $0.95 per share, compared to $39.2 million, or $0.67 per share, a year ago.

The results reflect continued demand across Bright Horizons' service offerings and improved operating efficiency.

BFAM closed Thursday's trading at $113.10, down $0.50 or 0.44 percent on the New York Stock Exchange.

