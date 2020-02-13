Markets
BFAM

Bright Horizons Family Solutions Q4 Profit Increases

Contributor
RTTNews.com RTTNews
Published

(RTTNews) - Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc. (BFAM) reported that its net income for the fourth quarter of 2019 increased to $47.8 million from $46.7 million in the same 2018 period. It represented an increase of $1.1 million, or 2%, attributable to the expanded income from operations, and offset by a higher effective tax rate for the fourth quarter of 2019.

The tax rate for the fourth quarter of 2018 included a one-time benefit related to the finalization of tax positions for foreign tax filings. Earnings per common share was $0.81 for the fourth quarter of 2019 compared to $0.79 in the fourth quarter of 2018.

Net income increased 2% to $48 million and earnings per common share increased 3% to $0.81.

Adjusted net income increased 12% to $59 million and adjusted earnings per common share increased 12% to $1.01 from last year.

Revenue increased 9% to $521 million from the prior year.

Analysts polled by Thomson Reuters expected the company to report earnings of $0.97 per share and revenues of $519.56 million for the quarter. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

For the full year 2020, the company currently expects adjusted net income to be in the range of $242 million to $246 million or $4.11 to $4.18 per share, net income of $201 million to $204 million or $3.41 to $3.45 per share, and revenue growth of 8%-10%. Analysts expect annual earnings of $4.16 per share.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

BFAM

Latest Markets Videos

See more videos

RTTNews

Learn More

Explore Markets

Explore

Most Popular