Bright Horizons Family Solutions Q4 Profit Down

(RTTNews) - Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc. (BFAM) Wednesday reported fourth-quarter net income of $2.56 million or $0.04 per share, down from $47.8 million or $0.81 per share last year.

Adjusted earnings was $0.36 per share for the fourth quarter, compared to $1.01 per share last year.

Revenues for the quarter dropped to $377.1 million from $520.6 million last year.

Analysts polled by Thomson Reuters expected a loss of $0.19 per share and revenues of $342.1 million. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

