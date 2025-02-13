Bright Horizons Family Solutions Q4 24 Earnings Conference Call At 5:00 PM ET

(RTTNews) - Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc (BFAM) will host a conference call at 5:00 PM ET on February 13, 2025, to discuss Q4 24 earnings results.

To access the live webcast, log on to https://www.brighthorizons.com

To listen to the call, dial 1-844-539-3703 (US) or 1-412-652-1273 (International).

For a replay call, dial 1-844-512-2921 (US) or 1-412-317-6671 (International), Conference ID #13744698.

