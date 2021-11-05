Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc. (NYSE:BFAM) insiders who sold US$15m worth of stock earlier this year are probably glad they did so as market cap slides to US$8.7b

Insiders seem to have made the most of their holdings by selling US$15m worth of Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc. (NYSE:BFAM) stock at an average sell price of US$162 during the past year. The company's market worth decreased by US$1.2b over the past week after the stock price dropped 12%, although insiders were able to minimize their losses

While insider transactions are not the most important thing when it comes to long-term investing, we would consider it foolish to ignore insider transactions altogether.

Bright Horizons Family Solutions Insider Transactions Over The Last Year

In the last twelve months, the biggest single sale by an insider was when the Non Executive Chairman, David Lissy, sold US$4.2m worth of shares at a price of US$166 per share. While insider selling is a negative, to us, it is more negative if the shares are sold at a lower price. It's of some comfort that this sale was conducted at a price well above the current share price, which is US$144. So it may not shed much light on insider confidence at current levels.

In the last year Bright Horizons Family Solutions insiders didn't buy any company stock. You can see the insider transactions (by companies and individuals) over the last year depicted in the chart below. If you click on the chart, you can see all the individual transactions, including the share price, individual, and the date!

NYSE:BFAM Insider Trading Volume November 5th 2021

If you are like me, then you will not want to miss this free list of growing companies that insiders are buying.

Insiders at Bright Horizons Family Solutions Have Sold Stock Recently

The last quarter saw substantial insider selling of Bright Horizons Family Solutions shares. In total, insiders dumped US$3.3m worth of shares in that time, and we didn't record any purchases whatsoever. In light of this it's hard to argue that all the insiders think that the shares are a bargain.

Insider Ownership

Many investors like to check how much of a company is owned by insiders. We usually like to see fairly high levels of insider ownership. Insiders own 0.9% of Bright Horizons Family Solutions shares, worth about US$79m. This level of insider ownership is good but just short of being particularly stand-out. It certainly does suggest a reasonable degree of alignment.

So What Do The Bright Horizons Family Solutions Insider Transactions Indicate?

Insiders sold stock recently, but they haven't been buying. Looking to the last twelve months, our data doesn't show any insider buying. Insiders own shares, but we're still pretty cautious, given the history of sales. We're in no rush to buy! In addition to knowing about insider transactions going on, it's beneficial to identify the risks facing Bright Horizons Family Solutions. For instance, we've identified 3 warning signs for Bright Horizons Family Solutions (1 is a bit unpleasant) you should be aware of.

Of course, you might find a fantastic investment by looking elsewhere. So take a peek at this free list of interesting companies.

For the purposes of this article, insiders are those individuals who report their transactions to the relevant regulatory body. We currently account for open market transactions and private dispositions, but not derivative transactions.

This article by Simply Wall St is general in nature. We provide commentary based on historical data and analyst forecasts only using an unbiased methodology and our articles are not intended to be financial advice. It does not constitute a recommendation to buy or sell any stock, and does not take account of your objectives, or your financial situation. We aim to bring you long-term focused analysis driven by fundamental data. Note that our analysis may not factor in the latest price-sensitive company announcements or qualitative material. Simply Wall St has no position in any stocks mentioned.



Have feedback on this article? Concerned about the content? Get in touch with us directly. Alternatively, email editorial-team (at) simplywallst.com.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.