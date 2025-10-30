Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc Q3 Profit Increases, Beats Estimates

(RTTNews) - Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc (BFAM) revealed earnings for its third quarter that Increased from last year and beat the Street estimates.

The company's earnings came in at $78.55 million, or $1.37 per share. This compares with $54.90 million, or $0.94 per share, last year.

Excluding items, Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc reported adjusted earnings of $90.13 million or $1.57 per share for the period.

Analysts on average had expected the company to earn $1.32 per share. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

The company's revenue for the period rose 11.6% to $802.81 million from $719.09 million last year.

Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings: $78.55 Mln. vs. $54.90 Mln. last year. -EPS: $1.37 vs. $0.94 last year. -Revenue: $802.81 Mln vs. $719.09 Mln last year.

-Guidance: Full year EPS guidance: $4.48 - $4.53

