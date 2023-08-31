Bright Horizons Family Solutions (FRA:BHA) Price Target Increased by 8.38% to 86.90

The average one-year price target for Bright Horizons Family Solutions (FRA:BHA) has been revised to 86.90 / share. This is an increase of 8.38% from the prior estimate of 80.18 dated August 1, 2023.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of 60.71 to a high of 103.55 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 1.63% from the latest reported closing price of 85.50 / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 636 funds or institutions reporting positions in Bright Horizons Family Solutions. This is a decrease of 15 owner(s) or 2.30% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to BHA is 0.30%, an increase of 20.63%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 4.84% to 79,372K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

T. Rowe Price Investment Management holds 4,782K shares representing 8.26% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 4,786K shares, representing a decrease of 0.07%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in BHA by 14.01% over the last quarter.

Massachusetts Financial Services holds 4,695K shares representing 8.11% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 4,542K shares, representing an increase of 3.25%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in BHA by 19.54% over the last quarter.

Price T Rowe Associates holds 4,549K shares representing 7.86% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 4,337K shares, representing an increase of 4.67%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in BHA by 164.54% over the last quarter.

Jpmorgan Chase holds 3,543K shares representing 6.12% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,510K shares, representing an increase of 0.95%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in BHA by 761.23% over the last quarter.

Brown Advisory holds 3,045K shares representing 5.26% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,053K shares, representing a decrease of 0.25%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in BHA by 130.43% over the last quarter.

